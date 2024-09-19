© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Local leaders on the state of poverty in Rochester

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 19, 2024 at 3:49 PM EDT
Five people sit in front of microphones on a stage in front of a group of people sitting in chairs: the man on the far left has short dark hair and is wearing a grey blazer, black button down shirt and blue pants; the man on the near left has very short grey hair and is wearing a blue suit, white button down shirt and blue tie; the man in the center has short dark hair and is wearing a blue suit, pink button down shirt and pink plaid tie; the woman on the near right has short dark hair and is wearing a white long sleeved shirt and blue pants; the man on the far right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue suit, light blue button down shirt and brown tie.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Simeon Banister, Demario Strickland, Aqua Porter and Mayor Malik Evans on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 19, 2024

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joins us, along with fellow local leaders, to discuss the anti-poverty movement. We also take questions from the live audience.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
