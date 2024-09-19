Local leaders on the state of poverty in Rochester
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joins us, along with fellow local leaders, to discuss the anti-poverty movement. We also take questions from the live audience.
Our guests:
- Mayor Malik Evans, City of Rochester
- Demario Strickland, interim superintendent of the Rochester City School District
- Aqua Porter, executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
- Simeon Banister, president and CEO of the Rochester Area Community Foundation