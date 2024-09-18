A Christian pastor’s critique of abortion proposals

Evangelical Christian Americans often cite abortion as a reason for supporting Donald Trump for president.

And yet Trump's presidency saw an eight percent increase in abortions, the first rise in abortions during a presidential term in three decades. Since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, the number of abortions in the United States are up.

Our guest, a Cortland native, is urging his fellow Christians to consider why someone like Trump has become an avatar for Christians, and what it means for Christians to pursue fewer abortions and a pro-life agenda.

Our guest:

