© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

A Christian pastor’s critique of abortion proposals

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 18, 2024 at 2:39 PM EDT
A man with brown hair and a beard stands in front of a wood wall wearing a grey cardigan and a blue and white button down shirt.
Provided

Evangelical Christian Americans often cite abortion as a reason for supporting Donald Trump for president.

And yet Trump's presidency saw an eight percent increase in abortions, the first rise in abortions during a presidential term in three decades. Since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, the number of abortions in the United States are up.

Our guest, a Cortland native, is urging his fellow Christians to consider why someone like Trump has become an avatar for Christians, and what it means for Christians to pursue fewer abortions and a pro-life agenda.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams