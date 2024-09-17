© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

What have we learned about dining culture from restaurant critic Pete Wells?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEvan Dawson
Published September 17, 2024 at 2:44 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left in the foregound has short dark hair and is wearing a black t-shirt with khaki pants: the woman at the right in the foregound has red hair and is wearing a black sleeveless dress with white trim; the man on the left in the background has short dark hair and is wearing a white t-shirt; the person on the right in the background is wearing a white short sleeved button down shirt with a grey newsboy cap; the man at the end of the table has short dark hair and is wearing a grey long sleeved button down shirt with jeans and brown shoes.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Chuck Cerankosky and Leah Stacy, (background) Ian Criticos and Thera Clark on '"Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Perhaps the most powerful restaurant critic in the country is leaving his post.

Pete Wells wrote for the New York Times for years. He famously described one dish at a high-end restaurant as being reminiscent of “bong water.”

But Wells had plenty more to say, too – about our dining culture, and what constitutes a good dining experience. Our guests discuss it.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
