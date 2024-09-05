© 2024 WXXI News
How can New York voters make an impact in swing states?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 5, 2024 at 2:50 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the left has long dark hair and is wearing a black jacket with white writing and a black baseball cap; the woman in the center has long blonde hair and is wearing a black patterned sleeveless top; the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing a black long sleeved button down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Michelle Garcia-Daniels and Elaine Spaull on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 5, 2024

Voters in New York State might feel like they are not connected to the presidential race. New York is typically not a swing state.

But for voters who want to get involved, there are different ways to do that. Our guests talk about how voters can make an impact, especially in swing states.

In studio:

*Note: We reached out to several Republican/conservative guests, but they were either not available or cancelled their participation the morning of the show.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
