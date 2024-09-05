How can New York voters make an impact in swing states?
Voters in New York State might feel like they are not connected to the presidential race. New York is typically not a swing state.
But for voters who want to get involved, there are different ways to do that. Our guests talk about how voters can make an impact, especially in swing states.
In studio:
- Michelle Garcia-Daniels, founder and Executive Director of the Daniels Democracy and Community Foundation, Inc. and the Frederick Douglass Club
- Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth, and former member of Rochester City Council
*Note: We reached out to several Republican/conservative guests, but they were either not available or cancelled their participation the morning of the show.