Bringing local history to life
How can journalists, teachers, researchers, and historians bring history to life?
Longtime Democrat and Chronicle reporter Justin Murphy recently left the newspaper to join the team at Our Local History. The program empowers communities to engage with their local histories in different ways.
One of the methods is to use primary sources -- like a confidential Kodak document that provided insights about race relations following the 1964 uprising. We explore that work and its impact.
In studio:
- Justin Murphy, research and communications coordinator at Our Local History, and author of “Your Children Are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York"
- Shane Weigand, co-director of Our Local History