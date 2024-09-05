© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Bringing local history to life

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 5, 2024 at 2:50 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit in front of microphones at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left has short dark hair and is wearing a light purple polo shirt: the man in the center is bald with a blonde beard and is wearing a blue long sleeved button down shirt: the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing a black long sleeved button down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Justin Murphy and Shane Weigand on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 5, 2024

How can journalists, teachers, researchers, and historians bring history to life?

Longtime Democrat and Chronicle reporter Justin Murphy recently left the newspaper to join the team at Our Local History. The program empowers communities to engage with their local histories in different ways.

One of the methods is to use primary sources -- like a confidential Kodak document that provided insights about race relations following the 1964 uprising. We explore that work and its impact.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
