Pete Nabozny on the presidential candidates’ proposals related to children and poverty

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 4, 2024 at 2:36 PM EDT
Pete Nabozny on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The presidential campaign has included discussions on family, on having children, on who has kids and who doesn't, and why.

Our guest is not embroiled in partisan politics; rather, Pete Nabozny spends his days working on policies to make children's lives better.

So what does he see in this campaign? How are we thinking about protecting children, and pulling them out of poverty? What stands out to him?

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson"
