Pete Nabozny on the presidential candidates’ proposals related to children and poverty
The presidential campaign has included discussions on family, on having children, on who has kids and who doesn't, and why.
Our guest is not embroiled in partisan politics; rather, Pete Nabozny spends his days working on policies to make children's lives better.
So what does he see in this campaign? How are we thinking about protecting children, and pulling them out of poverty? What stands out to him?
Our guest:
- Pete Nabozny, director of policy for the Children's Agenda