© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How climate change is disrupting wildlife and displacing animal sanctuaries

By Jasmin Singer,
Julie Williams
Published August 30, 2024 at 2:27 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the far left has short brown hair and a brown mustache and is wearing a blue and white plaid long sleeved button down shirt and jeans; the woman on the near left has dark hair in a ponytail and is wearing glasses and a white short sleeved t-shirt; the woman on the near right has brown hair in a bun and is wearing glasses and a red short sleeved t-shirt; the woman on the far right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a pink suit and black shoes.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Kevin Farrell, (background) Karen Berger and Jonell Chudyk on "Environmental Connections" on Friday, August 30, 2024
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

In today's second hour of "Environmental Connections" — a monthly series hosted by Jasmin Singer that covers climate-related issues affecting you — we focus on the animals displaced by climate change.

We’ll discuss how species are being forced into unfamiliar territories, like birds migrating from Canada into upstate New York earlier than expected, and the challenges they face in these new environments.

Our panel of experts will provide insights into the impact of climate change on wildlife and farmed animals, and what can be done to help these animals adapt and survive.

Our guests:

Tune in on the last Friday of every month from 12-2pm for "Environmental Connections."

Tags
Connections Environmental Connections
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
See stories by Jasmin Singer
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams