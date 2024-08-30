How climate change is disrupting wildlife and displacing animal sanctuaries

Max Schulte / WXXI News Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

In today's second hour of "Environmental Connections" — a monthly series hosted by Jasmin Singer that covers climate-related issues affecting you — we focus on the animals displaced by climate change.

We’ll discuss how species are being forced into unfamiliar territories, like birds migrating from Canada into upstate New York earlier than expected, and the challenges they face in these new environments.

Our panel of experts will provide insights into the impact of climate change on wildlife and farmed animals, and what can be done to help these animals adapt and survive.

