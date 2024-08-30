© 2024 WXXI News
A community’s fight for resilient shorelines

By Jasmin Singer,
Julie Williams
Published August 30, 2024 at 2:27 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit in front of microphones at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the far left is bald with a brown beard and is wearing a blue and white striped long sleeved button down shirt, jeans and brown shoes; the woman on the near left has long blonde hair and is wearing a white long sleeved button down shirt; the woman on the near right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a black and white patterned sleeveless top; the woman on the far right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a light pink suit and black shoes.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Don Riling, (background) Kyra Stephenson and April Luehmann on "Environmental Connections" on Friday, August 30, 2024
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

Today on "Environmental Connections" — a monthly series hosted by Jasmin Singer that covers climate-related issues affecting you — we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of Save Our Sodus, a grassroots organization dedicated to protecting the water quality and shoreline of Sodus Bay.

We’ll explore this impactful conservation group's history, achievements, and future goals and discuss how community-driven initiatives can make a lasting difference in preserving our natural resources.

Our guests:

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
