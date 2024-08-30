A community’s fight for resilient shorelines

Max Schulte / WXXI News Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

Today on "Environmental Connections" — a monthly series hosted by Jasmin Singer that covers climate-related issues affecting you — we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of Save Our Sodus, a grassroots organization dedicated to protecting the water quality and shoreline of Sodus Bay.

We’ll explore this impactful conservation group's history, achievements, and future goals and discuss how community-driven initiatives can make a lasting difference in preserving our natural resources.

Our guests:

