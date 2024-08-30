A community’s fight for resilient shorelines
Today on "Environmental Connections" — a monthly series hosted by Jasmin Singer that covers climate-related issues affecting you — we’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of Save Our Sodus, a grassroots organization dedicated to protecting the water quality and shoreline of Sodus Bay.
We’ll explore this impactful conservation group's history, achievements, and future goals and discuss how community-driven initiatives can make a lasting difference in preserving our natural resources.
Our guests:
- Don Riling, Board President of Save Our Sodus
- Dr. April Luehmann, Environmental Educator at the Warner Graduate School of Education at the University of Rochester
- Kyra Stephenson, Nature-Based Learning Coach at School No. 12 in the Rochester City School District