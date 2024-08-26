© 2024 WXXI News
Why some voters on the left don't view Hochul the same as Harris and Walz on the economy

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 26, 2024 at 2:41 PM EDT
Democrats appeared to emerge from their national convention united.

But to the leadership of the Strong Economy for All Coalition, not all Democrats are the same. In particular, they view the Harris/Walz ticket as being strong on the economy, while they view New York Governor Kathy Hochul as "screwing over millions of working people."

So what are the differences? We discuss it with guests from the coalition:

