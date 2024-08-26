© 2024 WXXI News
Minority City Council bloc talks Rochester housing

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 26, 2024 at 2:37 PM EDT
The minority bloc on Rochester City Council is focused on housing, and they want Rochester to opt-in to legislation known as the Good Cause Eviction Law. The law is meant to make sure that landlords have a justified reason for evicting a tenant.

They discuss how they view the housing crisis, and what city government can do to make housing more affordable and accessible.

Our guests:

