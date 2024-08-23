© 2024 WXXI News
Where are all the classical cartoon characters?

By Matt DeTurck, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published August 23, 2024 at 2:16 PM EDT
Two smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk show: the man on the left has short dark hair and a dark beard and is wearing glasses and a blue short sleeved t-shirt; the man on the right has a beard and is wearing a red baseball cap, a black t-shirt with yellow lettering and a black short sleeved button down shirt with a yellow, green and red pattern. He is holding a book with a coyote on a brown background.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Dan Sendker with guest host Matt DeTurck on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 23, 2024
A smiling man sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio: he is wearing a red baseball cap, a black short sleeved t-shirt with yellow lettering and a black short sleeved button down shirt with a red, yellow and green pattern.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Guest host Matt DeTurck on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Classic cartoon characters from early animation are some of our most iconic pop culture characters, but modern studios seem to be having a tough time figuring out what to do with those characters.

Many classic animated shorts aren’t available online, and new media aren’t being released.

Guest host Matt DeTurck focuses on Warner Brothers’ Looney Tunes, specifically, Coyote and Road Runner (there's a new book out), and we discuss the restoration of classic Fleischer ‘toons, including Betty Boop, Superman, and more.

Our guests:

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
