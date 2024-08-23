Where are all the classical cartoon characters?

Julie Williams / WXXI News Guest host Matt DeTurck on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Classic cartoon characters from early animation are some of our most iconic pop culture characters, but modern studios seem to be having a tough time figuring out what to do with those characters.

Many classic animated shorts aren’t available online, and new media aren’t being released.

Guest host Matt DeTurck focuses on Warner Brothers’ Looney Tunes, specifically, Coyote and Road Runner (there's a new book out), and we discuss the restoration of classic Fleischer ‘toons, including Betty Boop, Superman, and more.

Our guests:

