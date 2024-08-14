Journalist Ben Goldfarb on his book, "Crossings," and how roadways affect the environment
1 of 2 — Marissa Riggi on "Connections"
Marissa Riggi on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Ben Goldfarb
Ben Goldfarb
Provided
We're joined by environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb to discuss his book, “Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet.” It explores how roadways and human infrastructure affects plants, animals, and ecosystems.
Goldfarb will be in Buffalo for an event with the Western New York Land Conservancy later this month, but first, he joins us on “Connections.”
Our guests:
- Ben Goldfarb, author of “Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet”
- Marissa Riggi, executive director of the Western New York Land Conservancy