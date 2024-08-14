© 2024 WXXI News
Journalist Ben Goldfarb on his book, "Crossings," and how roadways affect the environment

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 14, 2024 at 2:40 PM EDT
Two smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the left has short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a white long sleeved button down shirt; the man on the left has short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a blue and grey plaid long sleeved button down shirt; he is holding a book titled “Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet” with a green cover and white and yellow text.
1 of 2  — Marissa Riggi on "Connections"
Marissa Riggi on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair and wearing a blue and grey fleece stands in a forest with light snow falling.
2 of 2  — Ben Goldfarb
Ben Goldfarb
Provided

We're joined by environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb to discuss his book, “Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet.” It explores how roadways and human infrastructure affects plants, animals, and ecosystems.

Goldfarb will be in Buffalo for an event with the Western New York Land Conservancy later this month, but first, he joins us on “Connections.”

Our guests:

