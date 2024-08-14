How Rochesterians are helping Indigenous people in Ecuador protect their land and their culture
1 of 2 — (foreground) Elisa DeJesus, (background) Rochelle Smith, and Pastor Jen Lessard on "Connections"
(foreground) Elisa DeJesus, (background) Rochelle Smith and Pastor Jen Lessard on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Elizabeth Durazno.jpg
Elizabeth Durazno
Provided
Indigenous people in Ecuador say foreign mining practices are harming their land and culture.
We talk with a leader of the Sinchi Warmi women of Rio Blanco and members of a local church who have been supporting them about what they want the world to know.
Our guests:
- Elizabeth Durazno, leader of the Sinchi Warmi women of the community of Rio Blanco in the Ecuadorian Andes
- Pastor Jen Lessard, pastor at York Baptist Church and special assistant to Ecuador for American Baptist International Ministries
- Rochelle Smith, member at York Baptist Church
- Elisa DeJesus, director of language services at Ibero-American Action League, Inc.