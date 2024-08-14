© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How Rochesterians are helping Indigenous people in Ecuador protect their land and their culture

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 14, 2024 at 2:39 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has short dark hair and is wearing a turquoise blazer, white shirt, grey pants, and grey flats; a woman back left has short dark hair and is wearing a blue short-sleeved polo shirt; a woman back right has short grey hair that is purple in the front and is wearing a short-sleeved white shirt that is embroidered with colorful flowers; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue and grey plaid long-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Elisa DeJesus, (background) Rochelle Smith, and Pastor Jen Lessard on "Connections"
(foreground) Elisa DeJesus, (background) Rochelle Smith and Pastor Jen Lessard on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
A woman with long black hair, wearing dangling earrings, wide-brimmed maroon hat, a plaid sweater, and a teal t-shirt
2 of 2  — Elizabeth Durazno.jpg
Elizabeth Durazno
Provided

Indigenous people in Ecuador say foreign mining practices are harming their land and culture.

We talk with a leader of the Sinchi Warmi women of Rio Blanco and members of a local church who have been supporting them about what they want the world to know.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams