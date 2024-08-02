© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Examining "Twisters" (the movies and the real deal)

By Megan Mack,
Julie Williams
Published August 2, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the far left has a beard and is wearing a black baseball cap, a pink t-shirt with white writing, blue shorts and grey sneakers; the woman on the near left has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, an army green t-shirt and a grey long sleeved cardigan; the man on the near right has short light hair and is wearing a white long sleeved button down shirt; the man on the far right has short brown hair and a beard and is wearing a dark grey t-shirt, a light grey long sleeved open button down shirt, dark khaki pants and grey sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Adam Lubitow, (background) Jackie McGriff and Josh Nichols with guest host Scott Pukos on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 2, 2024
A smiling man with glasses,short brown hair and a beard and wearing a light grey open button down shirt and dark grey t-shirt sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Scott Pukos guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 2, 2024

In 1996, the blockbuster movie "Twister" took the nation by storm. The legacy sequel, "Twisters," dropped this summer and similarly delighted film fans.

Thrilling action! Intense depiction of very bad weather! Flying cows! But how scientifically accurate are these movies?

Guest host Scott Pukos leads a discussion with meteorologists and film fans about the accuracy of "Twister" and the increase of extreme weather across the country.

Our guests:

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams