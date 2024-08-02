Examining "Twisters" (the movies and the real deal)
In 1996, the blockbuster movie "Twister" took the nation by storm. The legacy sequel, "Twisters," dropped this summer and similarly delighted film fans.
Thrilling action! Intense depiction of very bad weather! Flying cows! But how scientifically accurate are these movies?
Guest host Scott Pukos leads a discussion with meteorologists and film fans about the accuracy of "Twister" and the increase of extreme weather across the country.
Our guests:
- Josh Nichols, meteorologist for WXXI News and 7 News Buffalo
- Jackie McGriff, film fan and former meteorologist turned filmmaker
- Adam Lubitow, programmer and projectionist for the Little Theatre and the Anomaly Film Festival