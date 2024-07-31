Parsing what some employers say about Gen Z applicants
In a new survey, some employers report that they’ve had problems with Gen Z applicants.
They say more than half can’t make eye contact. And nearly one in five shows up for a job interview with their parents in tow.
Can that be true? We discuss it with our guests:
- Joe Morrell, sales coordinator with the Swan Family of Restaurants, and co-creator of the Miscela Project
- Kathleen Pringle, executive career coach and founder of the Kathleen Pringle Group
- Alex Zapesochny, CEO of Clerio Vision