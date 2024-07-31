© 2024 WXXI News
Parsing what some employers say about Gen Z applicants

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 31, 2024 at 6:04 PM EDT
In a new survey, some employers report that they’ve had problems with Gen Z applicants.

They say more than half can’t make eye contact. And nearly one in five shows up for a job interview with their parents in tow.

Can that be true? We discuss it with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
