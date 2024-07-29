Discussing JD Vance's stance on policies that incentivize people to have children
Vice presidential candidate JD Vance says policies should prioritize families and encourage Americans to have more children. This includes giving parents more voting rights than non-parents.
Vance says people without children don't have as much of a stake in the future of this country, and so federal laws should promote bigger families.
Our guests discuss it:
- Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator, District 17
- Stephanie Townsend, member of the Pittsford Town Board