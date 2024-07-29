© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Discussing JD Vance's stance on policies that incentivize people to have children

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 29, 2024 at 2:05 PM EDT
Stephanie Townsend and Rachel Barnhart on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 29, 2024

Vice presidential candidate JD Vance says policies should prioritize families and encourage Americans to have more children. This includes giving parents more voting rights than non-parents.

Vance says people without children don't have as much of a stake in the future of this country, and so federal laws should promote bigger families.

Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
