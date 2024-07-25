© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Construction trades jobs, particularly for minority applicants

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 25, 2024 at 2:37 PM EDT
Seven smiling people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the young man on the far left at the foreground of the table has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a bright yellow long sleeve t-shirt with black writing, black shorts and sneakers; the man in the center at the foreground of the table has short dark hair and is wearing a bright yellow long sleeve t-shirt with black writing, black shorts and sneakers; the young man at the right of the foreground of the table has short dark hair and is wearing a bright yellow long sleeve t-shirt with black writing, ripped jeans and sneakers; the man at the left at the background of the table has short dark hair and is wearing a white long sleeve t-shirt with orange writing; the woman in the center of the background of the table has long black braids and is wearing a black long sleeve t-shirt with yellow writing; the man at the right of the background of the table is bald and is wearing a white short sleeve polo shirt; the man at the head of the table has short dark hair and is wearing a blue long sleeve button down shirt with darker blue cuffs and white dots, jeans and sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Chezere Campbell, LeRoy Yarde and Jahmere Kirkland, (background) Knofi McClary, Nashee McClary and Cecil McClary Jr. on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 25, 2024

What is the job market like for people who work in the trades?

Upstate Interiors Academy is celebrating a graduation showcase for students completing their pre-apprenticeship construction trades program. So, where are these students headed next? Who's hiring?

We'll take a look at career fields with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack