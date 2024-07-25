Construction trades jobs, particularly for minority applicants
What is the job market like for people who work in the trades?
Upstate Interiors Academy is celebrating a graduation showcase for students completing their pre-apprenticeship construction trades program. So, where are these students headed next? Who's hiring?
We'll take a look at career fields with our guests:
- Cecil McClary Jr, founder of Upstate Interiors Academy
- Knofi McClary, executive director of Upstate Interiors Academy
- Nashee McClary, business manager of Upstate Interiors Academy
- LeRoy Yarde, food service driver
- Chezere Campbell, Home Depot employee
- Jahmere Kirkland, manager at McDonald's