Pulitzer Prize winner David Cay Johnston on how to train the next generation of journalists
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston is teaching a new class at RIT. This fall, his classes include Introduction to Journalism and Timely Topics: Law in Action.
Johnston arrives at a time when newsrooms are shrinking, and fewer Americans are willing to pay for journalistic products.
We discuss the need for quality journalism at this moment, and how to create journalists of the future.
Our guest:
- David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author