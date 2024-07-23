© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Pulitzer Prize winner David Cay Johnston on how to train the next generation of journalists

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 23, 2024 at 2:21 PM EDT
Two smiling men sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left has grey hair and a grey beard and is wearing glasses and a brown, green, black and white boldly patterned short sleeve button down shirt; the man on the right has short dark hair and is wearing headphones and a blue and white plaid long sleeve button down shirt.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
David Cay Johnston on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston is teaching a new class at RIT. This fall, his classes include Introduction to Journalism and Timely Topics: Law in Action.

Johnston arrives at a time when newsrooms are shrinking, and fewer Americans are willing to pay for journalistic products.

We discuss the need for quality journalism at this moment, and how to create journalists of the future.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack