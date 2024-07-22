Local Democrats on Biden leaving the race
Today on "Connections," we devote both hours to discussing the ramifications of President Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race.
We talk with Democrats who discuss the possible candidacy of Vice President Harris, other contenders, and how their party moves forward.
In our first hour, we hear from local Democrats with experience in politics:
- Rick Dollinger, former judge and state senator, and past delegate to two Democratic National Conventions
- Michelle Daniels, founder and executive director of the Daniels Democracy and Community Foundation and the Frederick Douglass Club
- Jerri Lynn Sparks, former Congressional press secretary and founder of the Riga Democrats