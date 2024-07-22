Democrats from the local state delegation on Biden leaving the race
Today on "Connections," we devote both hours to discussing the ramifications of President Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race.
We talk with Democrats who discuss the possible candidacy of Vice President Harris, other contenders, and how their party moves forward.
Then in our second hour, we're joined by members of the local state delegation:
- Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136
- Senator Samra Brouk, District 55
- Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56
- Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138
- Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135
- Assemblymember Demond Meeks, District 137