Democrats from the local state delegation on Biden leaving the race

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 22, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 22, 2024

Today on "Connections," we devote both hours to discussing the ramifications of President Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race.

We talk with Democrats who discuss the possible candidacy of Vice President Harris, other contenders, and how their party moves forward.

Then in our second hour, we're joined by members of the local state delegation:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
