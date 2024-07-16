If you had to stop using plastic for a month, could you do it?
Jim Bearden and Melissa Carlson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Alexis Goldsmith
Samantha Romanick
If you had to stop using plastic for a month, could you do it?
Plastic has provided many societal improvements; it's also become a default packaging product for companies who would prefer not to make changes.
Beyond Plastics is an organization that pushes a "Plastic Free July." It coincides with an effort to pressure banks to cut investments into fossil fuel companies. This hour, discuss grassroots efforts aimed at plastic and fossil fuels.
Our guests:
- Jim Bearden, retired sociologist and volunteer for Third Act
- Melissa Carlson, environmental activist working on plastics reduction bills in New York State
- Alexis Goldsmith, national organizing director for Beyond Plastics
- Samantha Romanick, Ph.D., postdoctoral fellow in biomedical engineering at the University of Rochester