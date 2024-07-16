If you had to stop using plastic for a month, could you do it?

Plastic has provided many societal improvements; it's also become a default packaging product for companies who would prefer not to make changes.

Beyond Plastics is an organization that pushes a "Plastic Free July." It coincides with an effort to pressure banks to cut investments into fossil fuel companies. This hour, discuss grassroots efforts aimed at plastic and fossil fuels.

Our guests:

