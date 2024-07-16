© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 16, 2024 at 2:26 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio; a man at left has short grey hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt; a woman in the center has blonde hair in a ponytail and is wearing a red t-shirt with white lettering; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue polo shirt with an orange logo and stripe
1 of 3  — Jim Bearden and Melissa Carlson on Connections.jpg
Jim Bearden and Melissa Carlson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 16, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
A smiling woman with long blonde hair. She is wearing a nosering, a purple turtleneck, a blue sweater, and a necklace
2 of 3  — Alexis Goldsmith.jpg
Alexis Goldsmith
Provided
A smiling woman with long dark wavy hair, wearing a maroon sweater
3 of 3  — SRomanickHeadshot.jpg
Samantha Romanick
Provided

If you had to stop using plastic for a month, could you do it?

Plastic has provided many societal improvements; it's also become a default packaging product for companies who would prefer not to make changes.

Beyond Plastics is an organization that pushes a "Plastic Free July." It coincides with an effort to pressure banks to cut investments into fossil fuel companies. This hour, discuss grassroots efforts aimed at plastic and fossil fuels.

Our guests:

  • Jim Bearden, retired sociologist and volunteer for Third Act
  • Melissa Carlson, environmental activist working on plastics reduction bills in New York State
  • Alexis Goldsmith, national organizing director for Beyond Plastics
  • Samantha Romanick, Ph.D., postdoctoral fellow in biomedical engineering at the University of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
