Connections
A new program to teach and internalize American civics

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 15, 2024 at 2:49 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has brown hair in a ponytail and is wearing a green short-sleeved button-down shirt, jeans, and sandals; a man back left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a light blue button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up; a woman back center has long grey hair and is wearing glasses and a white shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey long-sleeved button-down shirt with white cuffs, jeans, and sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Hanna Brant, (background) Michael Oberg, and Kathleen Mapes on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 15, 2024

If Americans of all ages are struggling to understand civics, what's the solution?

At SUNY Geneseo, a new program open to all students focuses on the cornerstones of American civics. That program culminates with students returning home over summer break to focus on their own home towns, while applying the lessons learned.

We discuss it with our guests:

  • Michael Oberg, distinguished professor in the Department of History at SUNY Geneseo
  • Hanna Brant, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science and International Relations at SUNY Geneseo
  • Kathleen Mapes, chair of the Department of History at SUNY Geneseo
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
