A new program to teach and internalize American civics
If Americans of all ages are struggling to understand civics, what's the solution?
At SUNY Geneseo, a new program open to all students focuses on the cornerstones of American civics. That program culminates with students returning home over summer break to focus on their own home towns, while applying the lessons learned.
We discuss it with our guests:
- Michael Oberg, distinguished professor in the Department of History at SUNY Geneseo
- Hanna Brant, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science and International Relations at SUNY Geneseo
- Kathleen Mapes, chair of the Department of History at SUNY Geneseo