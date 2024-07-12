© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Mayor Malik Evans on the City of Rochester's 2024-2025 budget

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 12, 2024 at 2:56 PM EDT
Four smiling men sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the far left has short brown hair and a beard and is wearing a red, white and blue plaid short sleeved button down shirt, a black t-shirt and green pants; the man to his left has short dark hair and a goatee and is wearing a headphones and a yellow t-shirt; the man to his left has short dark hair and is wearing a grey suit jacket, white button down shirt and bright blue tie; the man on the far right has short dark hair and is wearing a glue long sleeved button down shirt, a floral tie, jeans and sneakers.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Mitch Gruber, (background) Miguel Meléndez, Jr. and Mayor Malik Evans on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, July 12, 2024

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joins us to discuss the new budget, and the priorities his administration is supporting.

The Evans administration is touting tax cuts, housing policy, public safety initiatives, children's programming, and more.

It's our chance to talk to the mayor and leaders of City Council, and we take questions and comments from listeners.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
