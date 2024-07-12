Mayor Malik Evans on the City of Rochester's 2024-2025 budget
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joins us to discuss the new budget, and the priorities his administration is supporting.
The Evans administration is touting tax cuts, housing policy, public safety initiatives, children's programming, and more.
It's our chance to talk to the mayor and leaders of City Council, and we take questions and comments from listeners.
In studio:
- Rochester Mayor Malik Evans
- Miguel Meléndez, Jr., president of Rochester City Council
- Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council, and chair of Council's Finance Committee