Local entrepreneur Anna Vos on her brand, Anna Parade, and how to effect change at the corporate level

Local entrepreneur Anna Vos is one of only a handful of small business owners featured on Walmart’s website. Her business, Anna Parade, was selected for the second consecutive year as part of Walmart’s “Pride Always” campaign.

Vos is known for her pink hair, her sparkly glasses, and her merchandise that celebrates joy, self-love, and LGBTQIA+ pride. We talk with her about her story, her work, and about choosing to do business with a big corporation to create positive change.

Our guest:

