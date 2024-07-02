Discussing CITY Magazine’s July 2024 issue
1 of 2 — (foreground) Abby Quatro, (background) Maiah Johnson Dunn with guest host Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Patrick Hosken / WXXI News
2 of 2 — (foreground) Gino Fanelli, (background) Patrick Hosken and Daniel Kushner on "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Leah Stacy / WXXI News
Leah Stacy, editor of CITY, hosts this preview of the latest edition of the magazine. The July issue is all about the Finger Lakes.
Our guests take us on a tour of the arts, culture, and culinary scenes—from Conesus Lake to Otisco Lake.
In studio:
- Maiah Johnson Dunn, contributor to CITY Magazine
- Abby Quatro, contributor to CITY Magazine
- Gino Fanelli, contributor to CITY Magazine and investigations/City Hall reporter for WXXI
- Patrick Hosken, arts writer for CITY Magazine
- Daniel Kushner, arts writer for CITY Magazine