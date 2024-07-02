© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Discussing CITY Magazine’s July 2024 issue

By Leah Stacy,
Megan Mack
Published July 2, 2024 at 4:11 PM EDT
Three smiling women wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: The woman on the left has long black and blue hair and is wearing a black tank top and black pants; the woman in the center has long dark hair and is wearing a grey t-shirt and a denim jacket with several buttons on it; the woman on the right has long red hair and is wearing a short sleeved black dress.
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man on the left has short brown hair and a beard and is wearing glasses, a grey patterned long sleeved button down shirt and jeans; the man in the center has short dark hair and glasses and is wearing a plaid button down shirt and is holding up an orange magazine; the man on the right has a beard and is wearing glasses, a black t-shirt and a burgundy zip up sweatshirt.
Leah Stacy, editor of CITY, hosts this preview of the latest edition of the magazine. The July issue is all about the Finger Lakes.

Our guests take us on a tour of the arts, culture, and culinary scenes—from Conesus Lake to Otisco Lake.

In studio:

Leah Stacy
Leah Stacy is CITY magazine's editor.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
