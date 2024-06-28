What does environmental justice have to do with trees?

Today on Environmental Connections—a monthly series hosted by Jasmin Singer that covers climate-related issues affecting you—we delve into the pressing issue of tree equity.

We'll explore the disparities in tree canopy coverage in Rochester, the environmental and social impacts of these disparities, and the city's efforts to restore tree equity through initiatives like the Urban Forest Master Plan and Reforest Rochester.

Join us as we discuss how trees play a crucial role in environmental justice and how communities can get involved in making a difference.

Our guests:

