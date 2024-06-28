© 2024 WXXI News
What does environmental justice have to do with trees?

By Jasmin Singer
Published June 28, 2024 at 2:19 PM EDT
(foreground) Jon Schull, (background) TeJay Chess and Erin Turpin on "Environmental Connections" on Friday, June 28, 2024

Today on Environmental Connections—a monthly series hosted by Jasmin Singer that covers climate-related issues affecting you—we delve into the pressing issue of tree equity.

We'll explore the disparities in tree canopy coverage in Rochester, the environmental and social impacts of these disparities, and the city's efforts to restore tree equity through initiatives like the Urban Forest Master Plan and Reforest Rochester.

Join us as we discuss how trees play a crucial role in environmental justice and how communities can get involved in making a difference.

Our guests:

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
