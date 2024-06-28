Can your wardrobe help save the planet?
We focus on climate-friendly clothing and its impact on the environment.
We'll discuss the challenges posed by fast fashion, including textile waste, water usage, and pollution, as well as the innovative solutions emerging within the sustainable fashion movement.
This segment aims to shed light on the importance of consumer behavior and policy efforts in promoting sustainable fashion practices and how individual actions can contribute to a greener wardrobe.
Our guests:
- Kate Walker, Executive Director at the Center for Sustainable Materials Management
- Marisa Adler, Senior Consultant with Resource Recycling Systems