Connections
Can your wardrobe help save the planet?

By Jasmin Singer
Published June 28, 2024 at 2:20 PM EDT
Two smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk show: the woman on the left has blonde hair and is wearing a red, white and blue striped t-shirt; the woman on the right has short dark hair and tattoos on both arms and is wearing glasses and a sleeveless black button down shirt and black pants.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Kate Walker on "Environmental Connections" on Friday, June 28, 2024

We focus on climate-friendly clothing and its impact on the environment.

We'll discuss the challenges posed by fast fashion, including textile waste, water usage, and pollution, as well as the innovative solutions emerging within the sustainable fashion movement.

This segment aims to shed light on the importance of consumer behavior and policy efforts in promoting sustainable fashion practices and how individual actions can contribute to a greener wardrobe.

Our guests:

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
