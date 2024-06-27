Local spelling champs on the high pressure world of spelling bees
A Finger Lakes student advanced to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals this year.
Penn Yan Middle School student Ryan Creary outlasted some of the favorites before getting knocked out on the word “apamin” (We don’t know what that word is either.).
We talk about the high pressure spelling bee world, tricks for spelling difficult words, the brain-numbing qualities of auto-correct, and more.
Our guests:
- Ryan Creary, rising freshman at Penn Yan High School who was a finalist in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee
- Kevin Creary, Ryan's dad
- Michelle Creary, Ryan's mom
- Elias Seppo, rising freshman at Brighton High School who competed in a Scripps Regional Spelling Bee this year
- Antti Seppo, Elias' dad
- Tim Banach, finalist in the 1997 Scripps National Spelling Bee