Local spelling champs on the high pressure world of spelling bees

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 27, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT
(foreground) Ryan Creary, Michelle Creary and Kevin Creary, (background) Antti Seppo and Elias Seppo on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 27, 2024

A Finger Lakes student advanced to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals this year.

Penn Yan Middle School student Ryan Creary outlasted some of the favorites before getting knocked out on the word “apamin” (We don’t know what that word is either.).

We talk about the high pressure spelling bee world, tricks for spelling difficult words, the brain-numbing qualities of auto-correct, and more.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
