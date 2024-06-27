© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How Monroe County’s JEDS program is addressing youth crime

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 27, 2024 at 3:52 PM EDT
Four smiling people stand in a radio talk studio: the woman on the far left has long brown hair and is wearing a black jacket and a bright pink shirt with a long necklace; the man to her right is wearing glasses and a police uniform; the woman to his right has long brown hair in a ponytail and is wearing a black polo shirt with a badge on it; the woman on the right has long brown hair and is wearing a bright pink shirt and sweater with black pants and a necklace.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Cynthia Smith, Chief David Catholdi, Dawn Shaw and Kristine Durante on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 27, 2024

Monroe County’s Juvenile Enhanced Diversion Stabilization (JEDS) program aims to reform kids who steal cars for fun.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans has said it works. County Executive Adam Bello has praised the program. State lawmakers point to JEDS.

So how exactly does it work? We discuss it with our guests.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack