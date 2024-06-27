How Monroe County’s JEDS program is addressing youth crime
Monroe County’s Juvenile Enhanced Diversion Stabilization (JEDS) program aims to reform kids who steal cars for fun.
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans has said it works. County Executive Adam Bello has praised the program. State lawmakers point to JEDS.
So how exactly does it work? We discuss it with our guests.
In studio:
- Kristine Durante, chief probation officer for Monroe County
- David Catholdi, chief of the Brighton Police Department
- Dawn Shaw, senior probation office for Monroe County
- Cynthia Smith, assistant chief probation officer for Monroe County