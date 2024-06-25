Jeffrey Allan on his new book, “Writing AI Prompts for Dummies”
Have you used AI to generate content? According to Pew Research, 58 percent of U.S. adults have heard of ChatGPT, and 18 percent have used it.
A new book provides guidance for readers who want to use generative AI to produce text, images, videos, or music. It also covers how to AI-proof your job. One of the co-authors leads Nazareth University’s Nazareth’s Institute for Technology, AI, and Society.
This hour, we’re joined by Jeffrey Allan to explore the strategies in his new book and discuss the human-AI relationship when it comes to creating content.
Our guest:
- Jeffrey Allan, co-author of “Writing AI Prompts for Dummies,” and director of the Institute for Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Society at Nazareth University