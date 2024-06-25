© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Jeffrey Allan on his new book, “Writing AI Prompts for Dummies”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 25, 2024 at 2:31 PM EDT
A smiling man sits in a radio talk studio: he has short dark hair and is wearing a long sleeved grey shirt and holding a book titled “Writing AI Prompts for Dummies" and a blue WXXI mug.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Jeffrey Allan on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Have you used AI to generate content? According to Pew Research, 58 percent of U.S. adults have heard of ChatGPT, and 18 percent have used it.

A new book provides guidance for readers who want to use generative AI to produce text, images, videos, or music. It also covers how to AI-proof your job. One of the co-authors leads Nazareth University’s Nazareth’s Institute for Technology, AI, and Society.

This hour, we’re joined by Jeffrey Allan to explore the strategies in his new book and discuss the human-AI relationship when it comes to creating content.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack