Connections

Exploring the current and future state of passenger rail in New York

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 21, 2024 at 3:44 PM EDT
Two smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio
State Senator Jeremy Cooney on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, June 21, 2024
A smiling man with grey hair wearing glasses
Jacob Adams
A smiling man standing in front of train tracks
Steve Strauss
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

When is the last time you took the train in New York State? If it has been a while – or if you’ve never used passenger rail in New York – why is that?

State Senator Jeremy Cooney was named chair of the Senate Transportation Committee this spring. He cited passenger rail – specifically, high speed rail – as a priority. It’s an issue the Empire State Passenger Association (ESPA) has examined for years.

This hour, Senator Cooney and representatives from the ESPA discuss what’s possible, what’s probable, and how making changes to the state’s rail system would affect New Yorkers. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
