How to support refugees who now call the Rochester/Finger Lakes region home

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 7, 2024 at 2:37 PM EDT
Four smiling people sit around a table in a radio talk studio: A man front left has black hair and is wearing glasses and a green shirt and shorts; a woman back left is wearing hijab and a green dress; a woman back right has brown hair and is wearing a grey top; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a back short-sleeved shirt
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Septimus Scott, (background) Amal Adbi, and Mary Andrecolich-Montesano Diaz on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, June 7, 2024

The Rochester region is home to a growing number of refugees of all ages. Many have escaped death threats, war, extreme poverty, and other life-threatening situations. What kind of response do they receive when they arrive in our region?

This hour, we discuss how local organizations are helping families start new lives. From jobs, to education, to finding belonging in the community, our guests help us understand their own experiences and those of their fellow refugees. We also discuss the kind of continued support families need and the policy changes they'd like to see.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
