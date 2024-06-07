How to support refugees who now call the Rochester/Finger Lakes region home

The Rochester region is home to a growing number of refugees of all ages. Many have escaped death threats, war, extreme poverty, and other life-threatening situations. What kind of response do they receive when they arrive in our region?

This hour, we discuss how local organizations are helping families start new lives. From jobs, to education, to finding belonging in the community, our guests help us understand their own experiences and those of their fellow refugees. We also discuss the kind of continued support families need and the policy changes they'd like to see.

