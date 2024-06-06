© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Joro spiders, spotted lanternflies: Understanding invasive pests in our area

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 6, 2024 at 3:11 PM EDT

You may have seen recent headlines about Joro spiders – large, brightly-colored spiders that are making their way across the country, including on the East Coast. Scientists say they pose little risk to humans, and instead, we should be concerned about other invasive pests.

It seems that every year, a new invasive species is in the headlines – from the spotted lanternfly to the LDD moth, to the emerald ash borer.

Experts in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region say nearly everyone in the area has likely encountered an invasive species -- either in a park, along a lakeshore, or in a backyard.

This hour, our guests help us understand invasive species in the region and the impact they've had on humans, the environment, and the economy.

Our guests:

