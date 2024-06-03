Understanding weight loss medications, myths, and trends in the age of Ozempic

The drug Ozempic has dominated headlines in recent months as a rapid solution for people seeking to lose weight.

The medication – which was originally prescribed for people with type 2 diabetes – has raised questions about the efficacy of a quick fix for weight loss.

Anupcoming event at the Rochester Academy of Medicine will address drugs used for losing weight, along with myths and trends when it comes to weight and wellness. Our guests this hour preview that event and answer your questions.

In studio:

