Connections
Understanding weight loss medications, myths, and trends in the age of Ozempic

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 3, 2024 at 3:08 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A woman back left has short grey hair, glasses, and is wearing a red top; a woman back center has black hair and is wearing a back and white polka dot blouse; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black button-down shirt and jeans
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Maureen Geiser and Dr. Sanin Syed on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 3, 2024

The drug Ozempic has dominated headlines in recent months as a rapid solution for people seeking to lose weight.

The medication – which was originally prescribed for people with type 2 diabetes – has raised questions about the efficacy of a quick fix for weight loss.

Anupcoming event at the Rochester Academy of Medicine will address drugs used for losing weight, along with myths and trends when it comes to weight and wellness. Our guests this hour preview that event and answer your questions.

In studio:

  • Sanin Syed, M.D., physician and founder of Vital Health Medical Care, and assistant professor of clinical medicine at UR Medicine
  • Maureen Geiser, RPh, MPH, pharmacist at Highland Pharmacy at the Anthony L. Jordan Health Center
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack