What's the future of green jobs? We discuss challenges and benefits of environmentally friendly work

This hour on Environmental Connections, we explore the future of green jobs and the challenges and opportunities they present. As we transition to a clean energy economy, how can we ensure these new jobs are sustainable, equitable, and beneficial for all workers? We’ll discuss the growth of green jobs, the impact on fossil fuel-dependent communities, and the importance of workforce preparation and policy support. Join us to learn how green jobs can help drive us toward a more sustainable future.

Our conversation will cover the economic and social impacts of green jobs, the need for policies that support fair wages and safe working conditions, and the role of education and training in preparing the workforce for the green economy.

Our guests:



Milena Novy-Marx, Professor of Political Science, University of Rochester

Amit Batabyal, Arthur J. Gosnell Professor in Economics, University of Rochester

George McConochie, Green Spark Solar

Tune in on the last Friday of every month from noon to 2 p.m. for Environmental Connections with host Jasmin Singer.