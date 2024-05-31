© 2024 WXXI News
What's the future of green jobs? We discuss challenges and benefits of environmentally friendly work

By Jasmin Singer
Published May 31, 2024 at 3:16 PM EDT
Amit Batabyal, George McConochie, Milena Novy-Marx and Avalon Hoek Spaans on Environmental Connections on Friday, May 31, 2024
Jason Milton
/
WXXI News
Amit Batabyal, George McConochie, Milena Novy-Marx and Avalon Hoek Spaans on Environmental Connections on Friday, May 31, 2024.

This hour on Environmental Connections, we explore the future of green jobs and the challenges and opportunities they present. As we transition to a clean energy economy, how can we ensure these new jobs are sustainable, equitable, and beneficial for all workers? We’ll discuss the growth of green jobs, the impact on fossil fuel-dependent communities, and the importance of workforce preparation and policy support. Join us to learn how green jobs can help drive us toward a more sustainable future.

Our conversation will cover the economic and social impacts of green jobs, the need for policies that support fair wages and safe working conditions, and the role of education and training in preparing the workforce for the green economy.

Our guests:

Tune in on the last Friday of every month from noon to 2 p.m. for Environmental Connections with host Jasmin Singer.

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
