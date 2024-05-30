© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Discussing CITY Magazine's June 2024 issue

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 30, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT
A man wearing a red baseball hat (backwards), glasses, a grey jacket, a blue plaid button-down shirt, jeans, and a messenger bag is sitting on a curb. He has a dark mustache and beard.
1 of 2  — Richard B Colon.jpg
Richard Colón
Provided
A black and white photo of twin brothers: the man at left has short dark hair, a dark beard and mustache, and is wearing a dark shirt and jacket; the man at right is wearing a light-colored cap, a dark t-shirt, and has a dark beard and mustache and dark hair in a bun. The man at right is looking at the man at left. The man at left is looking at the camera.
2 of 2  — Brian+Brandon.jpg
Brian and Brandon Wright
LAURA.E.PARTAIN / Provided

We preview the latest issue of CITY Magazine.

In 1892, Kodak was incorporated in Rochester — forever solidifying its legacy as the "Photo City." While that legacy has taken on many forms over the last century, Rochester remains a region rooted in visuals.

CITY’s June issue honors and focuses on the "Photo City" — its past, present and future. We discuss it with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack