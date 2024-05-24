Joywave lead singer Daniel Armbruster on the band's new album, "Permanent Pleasure"
1 of 2 — Daniel Armbruster on Connections.jpg
Daniel Armbruster on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 24, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Joywave Vinyl.jpg
Joywave's vinyl case for "Permanent Pleasure"
David Griffin / WXXI News
Daniel Armbruster from Joywave joins us.
The band released its fifth studio album, “Permanent Pleasure,” on May 17. We talk about the album, the songwriting process, the band’s upcoming tour, and more.
Our guest:
- Daniel Armbruster, lead singer of Joywave