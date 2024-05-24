© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Joywave lead singer Daniel Armbruster on the band's new album, "Permanent Pleasure"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 24, 2024 at 2:35 PM EDT
Daniel Armbruster from Joywave joins us.

The band released its fifth studio album, “Permanent Pleasure,” on May 17. We talk about the album, the songwriting process, the band’s upcoming tour, and more.

Our guest:

