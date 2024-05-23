© 2024 WXXI News
Discussing the role and image of CSAs for farmers and community members

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 23, 2024 at 2:21 PM EDT
A woman with long grey hair wearing headphones smiles has she holds up books titled "Sharing the Harvest" and "CSA." She is sitting in front of a microphone that says "WXXI."
1 of 2  — Elizabeth Henderson on "Connections"
Elizabeth Henderson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 23, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
A woman with short grey hair and a baseball hat kisses a dog with a black and white spotted coat
2 of 2  — Ruth Blackwell and a Dog.jpg
Ruth Blackwell
Provided

The number of farms in the United States continues to slowly decline. Meanwhile, food insecurity is rising dramatically.

A report released by the USDA earlier this year shows there were 1.89 million U.S. farms in 2023 – down seven percent from 2.04 million farms in 2017. Local farmers say one way they have kept their work viable is through CSAs (Community Supported Agriculture).

In addition to the benefits for farms and farmers, they say CSAs can also address food insecurity. According to Foodlink, the rate of food insecurity in the non-profit’s 10-county service area climbed more than 3 percentage points from 2021 to 2022.

This hour, we discuss CSAs: their image and the reality that farmers describe.

Our guests:

