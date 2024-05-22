Palestinian perspectives on Gaza
The Rochester region is home to hundreds of people with Palestinian roots and heritage. They have felt the desperation of watching the siege on Gaza, and the suffering of countless Palestinians.
This hour, our guests discuss how they hope the war might end, and what they want to see on the other side.
Our guests:
- Sarah Aljitawi, Palestinian student at the University of Rochester
- Halima Aweis, organizer with the Rochester Committee to End Apartheid and student at the University of Rochester
- Jonathan Khoury, Palestinian organizer with the Rochester Committee to End Apartheid
- Joshua Dubler, associate professor of religion at the University of Rochester, and member of the University of Rochester's chapter of Faculty for Justice in Palestine