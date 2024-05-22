© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Palestinian perspectives on Gaza

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 22, 2024 at 2:24 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: A woman front left is wearing an orange, white, and brown headwrap, a t-shirt, and jeans; a man back left has short dark hair, a dark mustache and beard, and is wearing a black baseball hat and black t-shirt with a white logo; a man back right is wearing a red baseball hat, glasses, and an olive green polo shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue polo shirt with a red logo
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Halima Aweis, (background) Jonathan Khoury, and Joshua Dubler on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 22, 2024

The Rochester region is home to hundreds of people with Palestinian roots and heritage. They have felt the desperation of watching the siege on Gaza, and the suffering of countless Palestinians.

This hour, our guests discuss how they hope the war might end, and what they want to see on the other side.

Our guests:

