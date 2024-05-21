Reel Mind Film Series: how to improve mental health care for people with disabilities; when police kill a person with a mental illness
The Reel Mind Film Festival is back. The annual event raises awareness of the experiences, challenges, and triumphs of people navigating the complexities of mental illness.
This hour, we explore some of those experiences with our guests, and we discuss what can be done to improve how communities and systems respond to the mental health needs of people of all backgrounds.
Our guests:
- Larry Guttmacher, M.D., clinical professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and co-director of the Reel Mind Film Series
- Noel King, art therapist and mental health advocate for people with disabilities
- Deb Guthmann, Ed.D., researcher, educator, author, advocate, and advisor on the film, “Being Michelle”
- Marilyn Farquhar, Canadian citizen whose brother was killed by police during a mental health crisis; her story is featured in the film,"A Bullet Pulling Thread"
This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.