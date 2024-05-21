© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Reel Mind Film Series: how to improve mental health care for people with disabilities; when police kill a person with a mental illness

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 21, 2024 at 3:06 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at table in a radio talk studio: A woman back left has blonde shoulder-length hair and is wearing a pink and black floral top; a man back center is bald, has a white beard, and is wearing glasses and a dark button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Deb Guthmann and Larry Guttmacher on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 21, 2024

The Reel Mind Film Festival is back. The annual event raises awareness of the experiences, challenges, and triumphs of people navigating the complexities of mental illness.

This hour, we explore some of those experiences with our guests, and we discuss what can be done to improve how communities and systems respond to the mental health needs of people of all backgrounds.

Our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

Tags
Connections Inclusion Desk
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack