How "greenlining" can address the effects of redlining
A local organization is leading a collaborative approach to help first-time homebuyers of color access homes.
The Greenlining Coalition through Action for a Better Community (ABC) brings together banks and realtors in an effort to close the racial wealth gap and address redlining in the community.
This hour, we discuss group's work and its impact. We also preview ABC’s upcoming community event celebrating 60 years of collaborative work.
Our guests:
- Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community
- Mubarak Bashir, vice president of youth and community services at Action for a Better Community
- Ajamu Kitwana, senior vice president and director of community impact at ESL Federal Credit Union
- Jim Yockel, CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors
- Robin Wilt, member of Brighton Town Council and realtor with Transcontinental Properties