How "greenlining" can address the effects of redlining

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 14, 2024 at 2:56 PM EDT
1 of 2  — (left to right) Jim Yockel, Mubarak Bashir, Robin Wilt, and Ajamu Kitwana on "Connections"
Jim Yockel, Mubarak Bashir, Robin Wilt, and Ajamu Kitwana on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 14, 2024
A local organization is leading a collaborative approach to help first-time homebuyers of color access homes.

The Greenlining Coalition through Action for a Better Community (ABC) brings together banks and realtors in an effort to close the racial wealth gap and address redlining in the community.

This hour, we discuss group's work and its impact. We also preview ABC’s upcoming community event celebrating 60 years of collaborative work.

Our guests:

