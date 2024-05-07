Jewish perspectives on Gaza and antisemitism
Peter Beinart writes in the New York Times about the "great rupture in American Jewish life." He writes of a generational split when it comes to opinions on the Netanyahu government and the actions of the state of Israel. And he writes that many Jewish leaders have differing ideas about what meets the definition of antisemitism, and what to do about it.
Our guests discuss how they see these issues, and what a productive path forward might look like.
In studio:
- Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester
- Rabbi Shalom Schlagman, M.D., assistant professor of medicine, pediatrics, and health humanities and bioethics at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Rami Katz, chief operating officer, Excell Partners Inc.
- Nora Rubel, Ph.D., Jane and Alan Batkin Chair of Jewish Studies and chair of the Department of Religion and Classics at the University of Rochester