Jewish perspectives on Gaza and antisemitism

Peter Beinart writes in the New York Times about the "great rupture in American Jewish life." He writes of a generational split when it comes to opinions on the Netanyahu government and the actions of the state of Israel. And he writes that many Jewish leaders have differing ideas about what meets the definition of antisemitism, and what to do about it.

Our guests discuss how they see these issues, and what a productive path forward might look like.

In studio:

