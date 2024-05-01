© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

RCSD Commissioner Camille Simmons on the latest with the board and the district

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 1, 2024 at 2:23 PM EDT
Two smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A woman at left has short, curly black hair and is wearing a patterned white jacket and a t-shirt; a man at right has short black hair and is wearing a blue hoodie that says "WXXI" in white text
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Camille Simmons on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 1, 2024"

We continue our series of conversation with Rochester City School District commissioners.

Since Superintendent Carmine Peluso announced he will be leaving the district at the end of the school year, board members have discussed next steps, the health of the board, and broader issues affecting the district.

This hour, we sit down with Commissioner Camille Simmons to explore her priorities for the coming months.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack