RCSD Commissioner Camille Simmons on the latest with the board and the district
We continue our series of conversation with Rochester City School District commissioners.
Since Superintendent Carmine Peluso announced he will be leaving the district at the end of the school year, board members have discussed next steps, the health of the board, and broader issues affecting the district.
This hour, we sit down with Commissioner Camille Simmons to explore her priorities for the coming months.
Our guest:
- Camille Simmons, commissioner for the Rochester City School District