Connections

Understanding the state of adolescent and young adult cancers and how to support patients and survivors

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 15, 2024 at 3:28 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A woman front left with long brown hair is wearing blue/green glasses and a blue dress with a white pattern; a man front right has white hair and a white beard and is wearing black glasses, a red, white, and blue plaid shirt and yellow pants; a woman back left has long dirty blonde hair and is wearing a dark dress with a red design; a woman back right has long dark hair and is wearing a floral print red/orange dress; and a man at right with short dark hair is wearing jeans and a blue hoodie that says "WXXI."
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Jamie Flerlage and Charlie Cote, (background) Michaela Deeg, and Katelyn MacDougall on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, April 15, 2024

Data shows cancer rates among younger people are on the rise.

According to research, survivors of childhood, adolescent, and young adult cancers are more likely than their peers to experience mental health challenges.

This hour, we discuss the state of adolescent and young adult cancers and how to support patients and survivors in holistic ways.

Our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
