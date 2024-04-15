Understanding the state of adolescent and young adult cancers and how to support patients and survivors
Data shows cancer rates among younger people are on the rise.
According to research, survivors of childhood, adolescent, and young adult cancers are more likely than their peers to experience mental health challenges.
This hour, we discuss the state of adolescent and young adult cancers and how to support patients and survivors in holistic ways.
Our guests:
- Lauren Spiker, founder and executive director of 13thirty Cancer Connect
- Katelyn MacDougall, program director for 13thirty Cancer Connect
- Michaela Deeg, community engagement manager for 13thirty Cancer Connect, and cancer survivor
- Jamie Flerlage, M.D., associate professor in the Cancer Center and the Departments of Pediatrics, Hematology and Oncology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Charlie Coté, licensed social worker in private practice; board president for 13thirty Cancer Connect; and bereaved father whose son, Charlie, died in 2005 at age 18
This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.