Exploring proposals for how to lift children out of poverty
Millions of American children are living in poverty.
Our guests explore various proposals designed to pull kids out of poverty, including ideas discussed at the federal and state levels. We talk about how the proposals would work, who would be eligible, and what the politics look like.
Our guests:
- Pete Nabozny, policy director at the Children’s Agenda
- Yversha Roman, director of the CASH program and strategic partnerships at the Empire Justice Center
- New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes (D), District 26