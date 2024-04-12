© 2024 WXXI News
Exploring proposals for how to lift children out of poverty

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 12, 2024 at 4:47 PM EDT
Millions of American children are living in poverty.

Our guests explore various proposals designed to pull kids out of poverty, including ideas discussed at the federal and state levels. We talk about how the proposals would work, who would be eligible, and what the politics look like.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
