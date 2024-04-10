Are electric vehicles too...boring?
Are electric vehicles too…boring?
A recent op-ed in the New York Times argues that enthusiasm over – and sales of – EVs are cooling. But local dealers say the hurdles are less about excitement and more about function. We talk about it with our guests.
In studio:
- Brad McAreavy, president of the Rochester Automobile Dealers’ Association
- Peter Montante, general sales manager for Bob Johnson Chevrolet
- Paul Bornemann, vice president of the Western New York Chapter of the Electric Vehicle Association