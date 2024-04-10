© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Are electric vehicles too...boring?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 10, 2024 at 3:38 PM EDT
Four men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: The man front left is bald and wearing blue suit and a tie; the man back left is bald and has a grey beard and is wearing a dark jacket and white button-down shirt; the man back right has short white hair and is wearing a dark patterned button-down shirt; the man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a purple plaid button-down shirt.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Brad McAreavy, (background) Peter Montante and Paul Bornemann on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Are electric vehicles too…boring?

A recent op-ed in the New York Times argues that enthusiasm over – and sales of – EVs are cooling. But local dealers say the hurdles are less about excitement and more about function. We talk about it with our guests.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
