Reactions to the total solar eclipse

1 of 2 — Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A man front left is bald with a blonde beard and is wearing glasses and t-shirt with an image of a solar eclipse; a man front right with curly dark hair is wearing a t-shirt with a blue logo, a dark zip-up sweatshirt, and jeans; a man back left with short brown hair is wearing glasses and a red shirt; a woman back right has shoulder-length brown hair and is wearing a blue shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt with small white dots

(foreground) Scott Fybush, Dan Schneiderman, (background) Brian Koberlein, and Deb Ross on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 9, 2024

David Griffin