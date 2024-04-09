© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Reactions to the total solar eclipse

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 9, 2024 at 3:27 PM EDT
1 of 2  — Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A man front left is bald with a blonde beard and is wearing glasses and t-shirt with an image of a solar eclipse; a man front right with curly dark hair is wearing a t-shirt with a blue logo, a dark zip-up sweatshirt, and jeans; a man back left with short brown hair is wearing glasses and a red shirt; a woman back right has shoulder-length brown hair and is wearing a blue shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt with small white dots
(foreground) Scott Fybush, Dan Schneiderman, (background) Brian Koberlein, and Deb Ross on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 9, 2024
David Griffin
A woman with shoulder-length blonde hair smiles as he holds a blue box -- a LightSound device
2 of 2  — Kiki Smith-Eclipse.jpg
Kirstyn "Kiki" Smith experiments with a LightSound device, which can be used by people with visual impairment to experience the eclipse.
Beth Adams / WXXI News

Rochester's next moment in the path of totality will arrive in 2144. We discuss the remarkable moments in darkness, the buildup, and now the surreal aftermath. We welcome listeners to share their experiences, too. Our guests:

Total Solar Eclipse April 8
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
