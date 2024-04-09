Reactions to the total solar eclipse
1 of 2 — Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A man front left is bald with a blonde beard and is wearing glasses and t-shirt with an image of a solar eclipse; a man front right with curly dark hair is wearing a t-shirt with a blue logo, a dark zip-up sweatshirt, and jeans; a man back left with short brown hair is wearing glasses and a red shirt; a woman back right has shoulder-length brown hair and is wearing a blue shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt with small white dots
(foreground) Scott Fybush, Dan Schneiderman, (background) Brian Koberlein, and Deb Ross on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 9, 2024
David Griffin
2 of 2 — Kiki Smith-Eclipse.jpg
Kirstyn "Kiki" Smith experiments with a LightSound device, which can be used by people with visual impairment to experience the eclipse.
Beth Adams / WXXI News
Rochester's next moment in the path of totality will arrive in 2144. We discuss the remarkable moments in darkness, the buildup, and now the surreal aftermath. We welcome listeners to share their experiences, too. Our guests:
- Deb Ross, chair of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
- Dan Schneiderman, eclipse partnership coordinator for the Rochester Museum and Science Center, and co-chair of the Rochester Eclipse Taskforce
- Scott Fybush, WXXI reporter and anchor, and member of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
- Brian Koberlein, astrophysicist and science writer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory
- Kirstyn "Kiki" Smith, co-organizer of “A Total Eclipse of the Park”
- Roger Dube, Ph.D., physicist and emeritus professor at RIT; and Mohawk, Turtle Clan/Abenaki, and fellow of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society