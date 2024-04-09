D&C journalists on the latest with their strike
Democrat & Chronicle journalists went on strike this past weekend, and remained on strike through the eclipse. They're protesting what they describe as "bad faith" bargaining by Gannett.
Our guests discuss their position, and how they hope to find common ground while looking to the future of the print journalism industry.
Our guests:
- Tracy Schuhmacher, reporter and chair of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester
- Justin Murphy, reporter and vice chair of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester
- Marquel Slaughter, sports reporter and member of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester
- Kayla Canne, public safety reporter and member of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester