D&C journalists on the latest with their strike

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 9, 2024 at 3:53 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A woman front left has shoulder-length blonde hair and is wearing a red t-shirt and jeans; a woman front right has shoulder-length red hair and is wearing a red t-shirt and jeans; a man back left is wearing a black baseball hat and a red t-shirt; a man black right has short dark hair and is wearing a red t-shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt with small white dots and jeans
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Tracy Schuhmacher, Kayla Canne, (background) Marquel Slaughter, and Justin Murphy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Democrat & Chronicle journalists went on strike this past weekend, and remained on strike through the eclipse. They're protesting what they describe as "bad faith" bargaining by Gannett.

Our guests discuss their position, and how they hope to find common ground while looking to the future of the print journalism industry.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
