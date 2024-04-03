© 2024 WXXI News
Salsa music pioneer Johnny Vega

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 3, 2024 at 2:13 PM EDT
Two men at a table in a radio talk studio: The man at left has a white mustache and is wearing a white hat with a black brim and a black and beige flowered button-down shirt; the man at right has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a black hoodie.
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
Johnny Vega and Hector Arguinzoni on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Salsa music pioneer Johnny Vega is back on Connections.

Vega will be inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame next month. The Puerto Rican native has lived in Rochester since 1970, but he and his music have traveled the globe.

This hour, we talk with Vega about his life, his work, and we listen to some of his music.

Our guests:

  • Johnny Vega, international recording artist and salsa music pioneer
  • Hector Arguinzoni, member of Vega’s band and leader in the Rochester Puerto Rican community
  • Dresden Engle, public relations director for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
