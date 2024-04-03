Salsa music pioneer Johnny Vega
Salsa music pioneer Johnny Vega is back on Connections.
Vega will be inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame next month. The Puerto Rican native has lived in Rochester since 1970, but he and his music have traveled the globe.
This hour, we talk with Vega about his life, his work, and we listen to some of his music.
Our guests:
- Johnny Vega, international recording artist and salsa music pioneer
- Hector Arguinzoni, member of Vega’s band and leader in the Rochester Puerto Rican community
- Dresden Engle, public relations director for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame