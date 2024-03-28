© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Rochester City School Board President Cynthia Elliott and Vice President Beatriz LeBron on the future of the district

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 28, 2024 at 3:17 PM EDT
Cynthia Elliott and Beatriz LeBron on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 28, 2024

Students, families, teachers, and members of the Rochester City School Board are reacting to RCSD Superintendent Carmine Peluso’s announcement earlier this week. Peluso said leaving the RCSD is “one of the hardest decisions” he’s had to make.

Peluso will finish the school year in his position; on July 1, he will take on the role of superintendent of the Churchville-Chili Central School District. RCSD Board President Cynthia Elliott said the board will not allow Peluso’s departure to distract the district from its reconfiguration plan.

Elliott and Board Vice President Beatriz LeBron join us this hour. It’s the first in a series of conversations about the district’s next steps.

In studio:

